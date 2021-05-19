Howdoo (UDOO) Price Hits $0.0210 on Exchanges

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 32.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $469,266.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.25 or 0.01066335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00054214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00095709 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,606,006 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

