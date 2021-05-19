Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $38.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by Argus from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

NYSE HWM opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.