Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.77.

HUBG traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $70.44. 2,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

