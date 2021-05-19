Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

Hubbell stock opened at $189.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day moving average of $172.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.92 and a 52 week high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

