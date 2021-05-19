Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0111

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $254,664.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00075361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.01162856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.10 or 0.09711545 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.