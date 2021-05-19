Huobi Token Trading 38.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for $20.60 or 0.00053749 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00069502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.99 or 0.01069785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.29 or 0.09177692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00096562 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

