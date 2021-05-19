HUSD (HUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $815.59 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $871.91 million and approximately $815.59 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00078607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.87 or 0.01228485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.30 or 0.10445709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00056420 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 871,320,339 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

