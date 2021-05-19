Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.29

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and traded as high as $30.75. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 4,716 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSQVY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.