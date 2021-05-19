HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $36.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

