HYCON (HYC) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $140.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00128592 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,732,535 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,732,534 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

