Hydro Protocol (HOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.01047707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00094523 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.