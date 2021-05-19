Hyper Finance (HYFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25,804.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $25,804.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 63% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00071004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00321128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00179792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.01102102 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00035537 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

