HyperExchange (HX) Achieves Market Cap of $688,733.41

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperExchange has a market cap of $688,733.41 and approximately $14,626.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00314418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00180313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.78 or 0.00896265 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

