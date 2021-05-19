HyperQuant Achieves Market Cap of $40,670.64 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 61.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $40,670.64 and $6,775.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.01138940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00100023 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

