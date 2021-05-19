IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $407.11 million and a P/E ratio of 26.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
