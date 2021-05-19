IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $407.11 million and a P/E ratio of 26.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

