ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00301261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00175327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00843140 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00029403 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

