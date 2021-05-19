ICHI One Day Trading Volume Tops $106,310.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 43.4% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.71 or 0.00017554 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $106,310.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00073559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00320387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00186479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.90 or 0.01144806 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00037239 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,779 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.