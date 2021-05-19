ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.26

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.26 and traded as high as $17.42. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 3,996,264 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,340,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

