ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.26

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.26 and traded as high as $17.42. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 3,996,264 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.