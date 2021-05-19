iClick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.73. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

