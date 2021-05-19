Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.87. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 57,282 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The brand management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 340,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

