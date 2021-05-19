Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.87. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 57,282 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.
Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The brand management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter.
About Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON)
Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.
