Idle (IDLE) Trading 44.8% Lower Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Idle has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and $273,876.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $10.57 or 0.00027862 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00320774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00179731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.29 or 0.01054701 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,198 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

