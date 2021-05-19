IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,310 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after acquiring an additional 289,928 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of ABC opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

