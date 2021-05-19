IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,333 shares of company stock worth $37,310,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

