IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

