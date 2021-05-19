IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,989.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.