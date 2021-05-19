IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,079 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

