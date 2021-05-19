IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,552 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,560,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $147,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

