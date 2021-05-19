IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.