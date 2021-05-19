IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $226.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -106.27 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.66 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,591 shares of company stock valued at $32,548,941. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

