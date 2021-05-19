IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.31 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. ADE LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,165 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,289. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.09 and a 200-day moving average of $203.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

