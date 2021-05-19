IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

