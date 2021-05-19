IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,899 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after acquiring an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after acquiring an additional 913,044 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

LVS opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

