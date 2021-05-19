IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.