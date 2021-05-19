IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,870 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ TER opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average is $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

