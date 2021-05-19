IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,295 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on FE. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

