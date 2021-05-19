IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,534,000 after buying an additional 341,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

