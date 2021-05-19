IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after buying an additional 348,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 298,996 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $23.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.