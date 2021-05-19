IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM opened at $372.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

