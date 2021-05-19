IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last 90 days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $454.77 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.