Ignis (IGNIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.87 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Ignis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $61.87 million and $953,989.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignis Coin Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Ignis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

