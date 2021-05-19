IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $100,189.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $100,189.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.63 or 0.01061208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00095700 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.