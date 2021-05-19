ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0751 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $838,164.41 and approximately $106,037.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,161,667 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

