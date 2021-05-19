IMC International Mining (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Shares Down 5%

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 1,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 87,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

IMC International Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

