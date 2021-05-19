ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have commented on IMGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

