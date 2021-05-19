Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMBBY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. 856,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

