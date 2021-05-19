Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.61% of Independent Bank Group worth $19,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after buying an additional 327,744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,168,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,941,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,269,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,123 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

