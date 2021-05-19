Indexed Finance Market Capitalization Hits $3.92 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $157,076.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00011467 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00072923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00351851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00192256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $467.76 or 0.01169763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00037966 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

