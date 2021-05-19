INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.33 million, a PE ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.86.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

