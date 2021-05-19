Inex Project Price Hits $0.0000 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 89.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Inex Project has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Inex Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inex Project has a market cap of $262,512.54 and $66.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00339842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00180918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.49 or 0.00947796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00031392 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

Buying and Selling Inex Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars.

