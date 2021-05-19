Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
