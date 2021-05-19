Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFNNY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

